Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $2,180,000. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.6% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 54.2% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 212.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.