Choreo LLC Decreases Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.