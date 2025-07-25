Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 277,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.30.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $179.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.91. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

