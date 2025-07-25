Choreo LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 203.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 656.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 178,368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,823,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,609,000 after acquiring an additional 339,530 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $7,096,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,846,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,122,238.80. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,560 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

KDP opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

