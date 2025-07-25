Choreo LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 132.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $30,971,107.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,640,827.88. This trade represents a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $10,585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353. Corporate insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $182.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.63 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.53%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

