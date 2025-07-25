Choreo LLC Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.