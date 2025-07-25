Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.26 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

