Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269,572 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $3,335,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,801.44. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

