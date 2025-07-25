Choreo LLC Purchases 29,572 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 447.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 490,788 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 44.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 441,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 398,531 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ORI opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

