Choreo LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $301,258,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $222,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Twilio by 1,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $111,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,888 shares of company stock worth $6,753,409. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.