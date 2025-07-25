Choreo LLC Reduces Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 122.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $227.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

