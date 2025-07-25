Choreo LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $669,400,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after buying an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $98,376,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,077,000 after buying an additional 529,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Valero Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,151,000 after buying an additional 525,255 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.80.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average of $130.68. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

