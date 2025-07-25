Choreo LLC Sells 13,692 Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brookfield by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 487,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Brookfield by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 960,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,161,000 after purchasing an additional 215,140 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BN opened at $67.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 240.91 and a beta of 1.66. Brookfield Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $68.75.
Brookfield Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
