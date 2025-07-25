Choreo LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,073,624,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,775,421,000 after purchasing an additional 752,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,435,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,581 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE KKR opened at $150.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the sale, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

