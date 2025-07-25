Choreo LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in Sysco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.94 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,305. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

