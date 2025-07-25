Choreo LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.