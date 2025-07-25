Choreo LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.45.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $101.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
