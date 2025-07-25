Choreo LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

