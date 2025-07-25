Choreo LLC Sells 3,921 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,369,076,000 after buying an additional 4,082,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after buying an additional 1,511,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,072,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,248,000 after buying an additional 311,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,181,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,978,000 after purchasing an additional 538,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $80.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

