Choreo LLC Sells 935 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 568.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 893,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,363,000 after acquiring an additional 227,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

