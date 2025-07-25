Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Cfra Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

