Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 145.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,707 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 96.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

