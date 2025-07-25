Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Glj Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

