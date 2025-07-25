CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CMG Global Holdings LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average of $208.84. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

