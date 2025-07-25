Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Comerica worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 19.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $67.52 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

