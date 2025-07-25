Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $175.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $159.35 and a 52 week high of $261.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.50.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

