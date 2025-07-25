Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $117.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Crown Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CCK opened at $104.16 on Wednesday. Crown has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Crown by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.