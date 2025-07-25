Cwm LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 202,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,095,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,325.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 3,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $476.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.37 and its 200 day moving average is $461.49. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.52.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

