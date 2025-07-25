D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 617.84% and a negative return on equity of 227.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,729,004. This trade represents a 22.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,796,648.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,281. This represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

