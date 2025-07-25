DA Davidson Comments on Autodesk’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Autodesk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Autodesk’s FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $301.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.75. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $223.03 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

