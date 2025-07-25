DA Davidson Has Bullish Estimate for SFNC Q3 Earnings

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFNC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.93%.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel purchased 5,400 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 213,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,168.50. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs purchased 5,400 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,940.50. This trade represents a 112.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 89,555 shares of company stock worth $1,656,768. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

