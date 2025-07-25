DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Holdings Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOCN opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,542.42. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

