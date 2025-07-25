Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 12,859 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 12,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $705,444.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 570,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,303,280.58. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $60.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 2.26.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

