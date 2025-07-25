Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.96, for a total transaction of $17,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,642,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,051,944.32. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 18th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.08, for a total transaction of $17,054,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $35,240,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.97, for a total value of $17,198,500.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 98,528 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $34,462,138.56.

On Friday, July 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 96,026 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $33,489,067.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total value of $35,236,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total value of $35,376,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total value of $17,003,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total value of $16,353,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total value of $1,616,320.65.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $326.46 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.07. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 140.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carvana from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

