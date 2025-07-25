Evercore ISI Downgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to In-Line

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNI. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $121.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

