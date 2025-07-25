Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

