FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $1,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $173.48 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.32. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

