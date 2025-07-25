FY2025 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:LVMUY Decreased by Analyst

Get LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.79. The consensus estimate for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $101.80 and a 1-year high of $183.65.

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

