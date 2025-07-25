Guardant Health Q1 EPS Forecast Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a report issued on Monday, July 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.90) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised Guardant Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $53.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other news, Director Myrtle S. Potter sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $130,512.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,546. This represents a 12.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $157,573.14. Following the sale, the director owned 11,150 shares in the company, valued at $526,503. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,300 shares of company stock worth $17,082,238. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

