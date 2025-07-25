GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 52 Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 288.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Ferrari by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ferrari by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.25.

RACE opened at $515.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $518.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.46.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

