GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 367 Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.76.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.5%

VRT opened at $130.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

