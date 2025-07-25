GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 57 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $427.18 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.44 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $423.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

