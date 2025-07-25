Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 551,726 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 305.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.