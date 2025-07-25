HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,714 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Rollins alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 56.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 305.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 120,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Report on Rollins

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.