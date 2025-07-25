HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $788,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Celestica by 7.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $801,000. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Celestica by 4.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 22,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 14.8% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 106,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $173.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus lowered their target price on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

