HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pentair by 229.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after buying an additional 547,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pentair by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,482,000 after buying an additional 428,184 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after buying an additional 396,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $36,568,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,283,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,137,000 after purchasing an additional 346,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $102.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,591.22. This trade represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.46.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

