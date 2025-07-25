HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $282,000 Position in First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1,173.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 822.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Busey by 507.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Caple purchased 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,394.40. This represents a 35.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 76,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,496. The trade was a 5.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $286,148 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Busey Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. First Busey Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

