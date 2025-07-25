HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,692 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,519.62. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7%

Electronic Arts stock opened at $152.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.83.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

