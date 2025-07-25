HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,233,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,888,000 after purchasing an additional 197,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,454,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,121,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $382,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,080,000 after purchasing an additional 812,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,974,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $62.33 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $66.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

