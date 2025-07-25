HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $659,567.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 711,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,709.75. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,960 shares of company stock worth $4,441,519. 7.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.