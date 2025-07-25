HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 332 Shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $126,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,796 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,773,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Insmed by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,647,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,748,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,995,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,758.35. The trade was a 44.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $13,031,123.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,630.36. The trade was a 35.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,597 shares of company stock worth $55,120,762 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $103.52 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The business had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insmed from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

